President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to take legal actions against perpetrators of destruction in liberated territories

A list of all cultural sites in the liberated Azerbaijani lands should be prepared, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he received in a video format Anar Karimov on his appointment as Minister of Culture.

“Such lists existed before, but we have to look at the sites on the spot, look at their condition, and restore them later. But first of all, of course, they must be inspected, classified and a full list of them must be developed by inviting international companies,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev stressed that all the overall destruction in the liberated Azerbaijani lands is being recorded. “We will take legal action against the perpetrators of this destruction,” he added.

News.Az