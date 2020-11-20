President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the liberation of Aghdam district.

“I sincerely congratulate you on the liberation of Aghdam district. I heartily congratulate all the people of Aghdam. Dear people of Aghdam, you are no longer IDPs. You will return to your ancestral land,” the head of state said as he addressed the nation.

President Aliyev stressed that the liberation of Aghdam district is the result of a trilateral statement signed on 10 November.

“I have repeatedly said that the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is possible both politically and militarily. We have been trying to resolve this issue politically for many years. However, the whole world saw that this issue was not resolved due to the position of Armenia, and it was our legal right to resolve the issue by military means. This right is recognized by international norms and principles. This right is given to us by the UN Charter. Every country can defend itself, and we have defended ourselves,” the head of state added.

News.Az