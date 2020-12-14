President Ilham Aliyev finds unilateral sanctions applied by the U.S. against Turkey unacceptable - Hikmet Hajiyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev deems the unilateral sanctions imposed by the U.S. against Turkey for the purchase of S-400 air defense systems unacceptable. While some NATO member states use similar air defense systems, applying sanctions against Turkey is an injustice. The head of our state assesses this situation as a manifestation of double standards and lawlessness.

The due statement came from Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

The presidential aide said: "President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that these sanctions will not hinder the steps Turkey is taking to improve its defense capabilities. Turkey's proposals to discuss this issue within the relevant working group in an objective and unbiased manner from a political point of view were not adequately answered.

Azerbaijan supports Turkey and Turkey supports Azerbaijan, and our countries are always close to each other.

The presence of President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the December 10 Victory Parade in Baku is yet another example of the unity of Azerbaijan and Turkey."

News.Az