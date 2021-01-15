President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for Fuzuli-Shusha highway and Fuzuli airport, visits Shusha city (PHOTOS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for Fuzuli-Shusha highway on the 27th km of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, as well as an airport in Fuzuli district.

President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva then visited the city of Shusha, capital of Azerbaijani culture which was liberated from occupation.

