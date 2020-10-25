President Aliyev: Parts of Fuzuli, Hadrut, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Kalbajar and Gubadli districts liberated from occupiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Parts of Fuzuli, Hadrut, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Kalbajar and Gubadli districts have been liberated from the occupiers in less than a month, said Azerbaijani President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev made the remarks at an operational meeting held Sunday at the Central Command Post of the Ministry of Defense with the participation of the leadership of the Defense Ministry and the commanders of the joint corps located in the frontline zone.

The head of state stressed that again, good news comes from the frontline every day.

“It is true that some areas need serious adjustments but, on the whole, we are reaching our goal. Every day, a combat mission is set for the next day. I approve this combat mission and it is possible to say that almost all of it is fulfilled,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az