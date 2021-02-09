Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas

President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Wendy Morton.

The sides exchanged views on the post-war situation, application of the green energy concept in the liberated territories, development of civil society, gender equality, and cooperation in the field of energy, including in renewable energy.

