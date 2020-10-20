President Ilham Aliyev renames liberated Vang village of Khojavand district to Chinarli

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has changed the name of Vang village of Khojavand district.

In his address to the nation, the head of state said that the Vang village was given a new Azerbaijani name. “Hereinafter, the Vang village should be renamed to Chinarli village. Blessed be the name!” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

News.Az