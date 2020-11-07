President Ilham Aliyev: Two villages of Khojaly liberated from occupation

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated two villages of Khojaly and two villages of Khojavend from occupation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced.

“The victorious Azerbaijani Army has liberated Garabulag, Moshkhmaat villages of Khojaly, Atagut, Tsakuri villages of Khojavand district from occupation. Long Live the Azerbaijani Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!” President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev made a post on his Twitter account.

News.Az