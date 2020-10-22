President Ilham Aliyev: With the liberation of Aghband settlement, taking full control over the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border was ensured
“With the liberation of Aghband settlement, taking full control over the state border between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran was ensured. I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan and Iran on this occasion. Long live the victorious Azerbaijani Army!” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his official Twitter account.
