Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: With the liberation of Aghband settlement, taking full control over the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border was ensured

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev: With the liberation of Aghband settlement, taking full control over the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border was ensured

“With the liberation of Aghband settlement, taking full control over the state border between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran was ensured. I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan and Iran on this occasion. Long live the victorious Azerbaijani Army!” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a post on his official Twitter account.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      