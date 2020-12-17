Yandex metrika counter

Putin: Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan from point of int’l law

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Putin: Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan from point of int’l law

Nagorno-Karabakh is a part of Azerbaijan from the aspect of international law, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference.

"From an international legal point of view, I also talked about this, all these territories are an integral part of Azerbaijan. Armenia itself didn’t recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh, and taking into account this fact, it’s also Azerbaijan from the point of view of international law," the Russian leader noted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      