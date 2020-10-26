Yandex metrika counter

Responsibility for violation of humanitarian ceasefire lies with Armenia – Azerbaijan’s presidential aide

Responsibility for another violation of the humanitarian ceasefire regime lies with Armenia, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

More to follow...


News.Az 

