Restoration, revival of Shusha should be carried out in planned manner – Azerbaijani President

The restoration and revival of Shusha should be carried out in a planned manner, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he received in a video format Aydin Karimov due to his appointment as Special Representative of the President in Shusha district.

The head of state noted that corresponding instructions have been issued in connection with the protection of Shusha.

“Azerbaijani servicemen are guarding Shusha, control and will continue to control the adjacent heights. A commandant's office has been set up in Shusha, and an institute of civil administration is being established now,” he said.

President Aliyev emphasized that Shusha occupies a special place in the history of Azerbaijan, and the restoration and revival of Shusha is a common cause of ours.

“Of course, all the work should be carried out in a planned manner. It is necessary to preserve the historical appearance of Shusha, no buildings alien to Shusha should be allowed. I recently sent a large group of specialists to Shusha. You were also among them and familiarized yourself with the situation. This group stayed in Shusha for several days, inspected everything, analyzed and reported to me. The restoration of Shusha will be based on this,” the head of state added.

The president recalled that he declared the city of Shusha the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

“At the same time, of course, we will broadly discuss the life of Shusha after the restoration. I have already declared this city the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. After the restoration, life in Shusha should liven up. After the return of the people, Shusha should have a very rich cultural life. Both domestic and numerous international events – festivals, competitions, tours – should be held there. In other words, Shusha will be worthy of the title of the cultural capital not only of Azerbaijan, but also, I am sure, of the region,” the head of state concluded.

