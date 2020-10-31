Russia responds to Pashinyan's appeal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement regarding the appeal of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for help from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“In connection with the appeal of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to start consultations in order to determine the type and amount of assistance that the Russian Federation can provide to the Republic of Armenia to ensure its security, we reaffirm the commitment of the Russian Federation to its allied obligations in relation to the Republic of Armenia, including those arising from the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia dated August 29, 1997. A number of articles of this Treaty presuppose specific actions in the event of a threat of armed attack or an act of aggression in the relation to each other's territory,” said the statement.

In accordance with the Treaty, Russia will provide Yerevan with all the necessary assistance if the clashes are transferred directly to the territory of Armenia.

“We once again call on the parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for an immediate ceasefire, de-escalation of tensions and a return to substantive negotiations in order to achieve a peaceful settlement based on basic principles in line with the agreements reached by the foreign ministers of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia in Moscow on October 10, 2020,” said the statement.

