Serzh Sargsyan is war criminal, killer of kids: Azerbaijani official

Serzh Sargsyan is war criminal, killer of kids: Azerbaijani official

Serzh Sargsyan is war criminal, killer of kids: Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serzh Sargsyan was directly engaged in killing Azerbaijani civilians, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, tweeted on Wednesday.

Hajiyev was commenting on the former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan’s interview with The Independent.

“He was directly engaged in killing Azerbaijani civilians. Now he tries to depict himself as an angel and peace lover. For Azerbaijan, he’s a war criminal and killer of kids,” the presidential aide wrote.

News.Az