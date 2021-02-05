Yandex metrika counter

Tactical-special tasks of engineering support fulfilled in Turkey-Azerbaijan military drills (VIDEO)

The Winter Exercise-2021 conducted with the participation of units of Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army and the Turkish Armed Forces continue.

At the regular stage of the exercises, the units fulfilled tactical-special tasks of engineering support for combat operations in a complicated operational situation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The main attention was focused on the use of an armored vehicle-launched bridge, an obstacle clearing engineer vehicle, and combat engineer ammunition.

The exercises will last until February 12.


News.Az 

