Turkey, Azerbaijan alliance to continue to overcome challenges, Erdogan says

As long as Turkey and Azerbaijan got each others' back, they would continue to successfully overcome challenges, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, during a victory parade in Baku for the recent liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh from the three-decades-long Armenian occupation, according to Daily Sabah.

"I believe Azerbaijan will continue to make history under the presidency of Ilham Aliyev," Erdogan said, congratulating his Azerbaijani counterpart for the victory.

Highlighting the cultural and historical bonds between the two countries, the president expressed that "Just like Azerbaijan, Turkey also felt the pain of Nagorno-Karabakh's occupation for 30 years."

"Today is a day of victory and pride for the whole Turkic world," Erdogan underlined.

Yet, Erdogan also warned that the fact that Azerbaijan’s territories were liberated from occupation, does not mean the struggle has come to an end.

"We hope Armenian politicians will properly evaluate their current situation and plan future strategies accordingly. If Armenian people would also take necessary lessons from the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war, this would mark the start of a new period in the region," he said, adding that so far, Armenian authorities have wasted their people’s resources to continue the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

News.Az