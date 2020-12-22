Turkey, Russia to discuss service life of ceasefire monitoring center in Karabakh

Turkey and Russia have signed a memorandum on a joint monitoring center to control the ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar told Turkish NTV channel on Tuesday.

During his interview with the NTV channel, Akar stressed that the construction of the center is currently underway.

He added that Turkey and Russia will discuss the service life of the joint monitoring center.

