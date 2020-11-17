Yandex metrika counter

Turkish parliament adopts bill on sending military personnel to Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Turkish parliament adopts bill on sending military personnel to Azerbaijan

The Grand National Assembly of Turkey passed a bill on sending Turkish military personnel to Azerbaijan.

The bill was submitted for discussion and adopted during today's meeting of the parliament.

According to the bill, the Turkish military contingent will operate for one year in the Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      