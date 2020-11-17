Turkish parliament adopts bill on sending military personnel to Azerbaijan
- 17 Nov 2020 23:05
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 154762
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightturkish-parliament-adopts-bill-on-sending-military-personnel-to-azerbaijanspan Copied
The Grand National Assembly of Turkey passed a bill on sending Turkish military personnel to Azerbaijan.
The bill was submitted for discussion and adopted during today's meeting of the parliament.
According to the bill, the Turkish military contingent will operate for one year in the Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center in Nagorno-Karabakh.