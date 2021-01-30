Turkish military servicemen arrive in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s military delegation, which will be represented at the joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center, has arrived in Azerbaijan, Colonel Vagif Dargahli, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The spokesman noted that the joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center, established on the relevant item of the joint statement of the Azerbaijani president, the Russian president and the Armenian prime minister, is starting operating from today.

“Turkish servicemen, who will be represented in the joint Monitoring Center, have arrived in Azerbaijan. I would also like to note that Russian servicemen, who will be part of the Center, are already in Azerbaijan,” Dargahli added.

