Villages of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam under Armenian shelling

Armenian armed forces units are subjecting to artillery fire of Chullu and Chiragli villages of the Aghdam district, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The Azerbaijani Army is undertaking actions to suppress the enemy's firing points, the ministry noted.

News.Az