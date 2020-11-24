We have destroyed Kocharyan’s and Sargsyan's army, Khojaly executioners – Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have destroyed the Armenian army, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said during his visit to Aghdam city liberated from occupation.

“For all these years, we have been living with one desire, with one wish – to return to these lands, and we have returned. We have destroyed the Armenian army. The Armenian army is almost non-existent now. We have destroyed war criminals. We have destroyed their scum. We have destroyed Kocharyan’s and Sargsyan's army. We have shown our strength against Kocharyan and Sargsyan. We have defeated them. Who is Pashinyan? I do not want to talk about him now. I have already said what is necessary. Kocharyan and Sargsyan, you have knelt before us, you have brought this place, all the occupied lands, to this plight,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev stressed that the former leadership of Armenia fled and hid during the Second Karabakh War.

“They could not even stick their noses into the battle zone. So where is your heroism? I said to them – take out this metal scrap, it has no value. You are wearing orders of heroes on your chest. They you false heroes. Look, I am standing here, in front of the mosque you have destroyed, in the city of Aghdam which you destroyed, I came here with my army. I came here as a winner, while you will live the rest of your pathetic life with a mark of defeat and cowardice. Why are you hiding there like mice? Kocharyan and Sargsyan, I am telling you. Pashinyan is nobody. His only concern now is to stay in power. Therefore, he is imprisoning captures all the opposition. The West remains silent about this, it is silent, it has water in its mouth. Can't they see what's going on there? War criminals and Khojaly executioners, we have destroyed you. Azerbaijani soldiers, Azerbaijani officers have destroyed you. And it serves you right!” the head of state added.

News.Az