We strongly condemn Armenia's inhuman attack on Barda city - Turkish Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey issued a statement in connection with shelling of the Azerbaijani city of Barda by Armenian armed forces.

The statement says that despite the ceasefire announced on October 26, Armenia's continuing attacks on civilian settlements outside the conflict zone in Azerbaijan, which violate all human and moral values, are unacceptable.

"Despite the fact that Armenia has violated three ceasefire regimes announced so far by the initiative of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, it is noteworthy that the Co-Chairs do not react in any way to these violations," the statement reads.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry wished a speedy recovery to the victims and expressed its condolences to all Azerbaijani people.

"We strongly condemn this inhuman attack of Armenia and call on countries that have conscience and responsibility to stop war crimes committed by Armenia," the statement reads.

News.Az