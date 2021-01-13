Spanish audience informed of Azerbaijani diaspora’s activity during Patriotic War

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain’s “COPE Espana” radio station has aired an interview with Chairman of Azerbaijan`s State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov who highlighted the Azerbaijani diaspora’s activity during the 44 day Patriotic War.

Muradov provided an insight into the working mechanism of the Azerbaijani diaspora, including Azerbaijani houses, and coordination councils operating in more than 50 countries, as well as the Fund of Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora.

He also highlighted the Azerbaijani diaspora’s activity during the Coronavirus pandemic.

News.Az