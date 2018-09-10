Spanish edition of ‘Los Angeles Times’ writes about the beauty of Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Spanish language edition of the influential U.S. newspaper ‘Los Angeles Times’ - published an article dedicated to the beauty of Baku

‘Hoy Los Angeles’ - the Spanish language edition of the influential U.S. newspaper ‘Los Angeles Times’ - published on September 7, 2018 an article dedicated to the beauty of Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan. It should be noted that with one million circulation, ‘Hoy Los Angeles’ is the largest Hispanic newspaper in the United States.

Titled “Baku: Jewel of the Caspian Sea” and authored by ‘Hoy Los Angeles’ Editorial Director Alejandro Maciel, the article shares the author’s impressions about Azerbaijan’s rapid development and transformation in recent years, and the stunning beauty of its capital city of Baku.



Maciel also notes that in Azerbaijan, people of different ethnic and religious backgrounds, including Muslims, Jews, Orthodox Christians and Catholics, have been living in peace and harmony for many centuries and continue to do so today. In this regard, he quotes Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev as saying: "In Azerbaijan, it is more than tolerance, it is about respect. Tolerance means you tolerate something that bothers you. In our case it is about respecting the beliefs and traditions of others. And that has allowed us to live in peace."

In conclusion, Maciel invites his readers to visit and discover Azerbaijan.

