Spanish news agency publishes article on major press conference of Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Spanish EFE news agency published an article entitled "Ilham Aliyev stated that Armenia is obliged to abide by the ceasefire agreement, despite the internal crisis."

In its report, the Spanish media quoted a list of statements by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, made while answering questions from local and foreign journalists during a four-hour press conference on February 26, 2021.

The article reads that the president of Azerbaijan stressed that the political crisis that Armenia is experiencing after the military defeat ‘is its internal affair’, but should not interfere with the implementation of the agreement that put an end to the Second Karabakh War.

The article said: “On Thursday (Feb. 25), the Armenian Armed Forces demanded the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who called the ultimatum an attempted military coup. The final straw was criticism from the deputy chief of the General Staff, who was immediately dismissed after that, the statements of the Armenian PM about the shortcomings of the Russian 'Iskander' Tactical Ballistic Missile System allegedly taking place during the war.”

However, both the Russian side and President Ilham Aliyev told foreign journalists that the Iskandar missiles were not used in the war.

News.Az