Spanish newspaper: Aghdam – 'Hiroshima of the Caucasus'

Spain’s prestigious daily sports newspaper AS has published an article about the upcoming match between Azerbaijan’s football club Qarabag and Spain’s Sevilla i

The Spanish newspaper described the city of Aghdam, for which Qarabag FK plays, as the ‘Hiroshima of the Caucasus’ and a ‘ghost town’.

“Most of the fans who will be present at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium on Thursday are those who were forced to leave their homes as a result of the Karabakh war, their children and grandchildren. For 26 years, Qarabag FK has been playing home matches 250 km from Aghdam. Aghdam is the ‘Hiroshima of the Caucasus’ and a ‘ghost town’. Now the Imaret Stadium in Aghdam is in ruins. Qarabag FK, which was established in 1951, played its home matches at this stadium until 40,000 people were forced to leave Aghdam as a result of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict,” read the article.

Qarabag-Sevilla first round of the UEFA Europa League group stage is due to kick off on Thursday at 20:55 local time.

News.Az

