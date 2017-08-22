Spanish newspaper Marca apologizes to Azerbaijan for false info about Qarabag FC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Spain has sent a letter of protest to Spain’s daily sports newspaper Marca over its article that contains false information about Azerba

Earlier, the newspaper in its article, titled “Football beyond borders”, disseminated information alleging that Nagorno-Karabakh is a territory beyond Azerbaijan’s control and Qarabag FC has no relation to this region.



“We immediately sent a letter of protest to the newspaper’s editorial office over the article published. A written appeal was also sent to the newspaper’s editor-in-chief in connection with the need to correct or delete false information from the article,” the embassy said.



According to the embassy, Qarabag FC also expressed its protest to the Spanish newspaper.



“As a result of urgent measures, newspaper Marca made appropriate changes to the article and expressed its apology,” added the embassy.

News.Az

