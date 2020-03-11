Spanish portal highlights Azerbaijan`s culture and history

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish El Espanol news portal has published an article entitled “Baku, Traditions and Modernity in Azerbaijan”, AZERTAC reported.

The article describes Baku as the scientific, technical and industrial center of Azerbaijan.

It provides an insight into the history of Baku and its geographical location, noting that Icherisheher with Maiden Tower and the Shirvanshahs Palace are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

El Espanol invites Spanish tourists to enjoy Baku, which it calls "an ideal city for lovers of fashion and shopping, as well as for music lovers".

News.Az

News.Az