Speaker Mustafa Sentop: Turkey is determined to support Azerbaijan in its just struggle until the end

“Turkey has always stood by Azerbaijan and will continue its fraternal support for the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Nagorno-Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan, a part of Azerbaijan. Turkey is determined to support Azerbaijan in its just struggle until the end. We have mentioned this every time, everywhere, and we are reiterating it in Baku,” Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop has told journalists in Baku.

Mustafa Sentop extended condolences over the killing of Azerbaijani soldiers who died for the liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories and over the death of civilians, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

News.Az

