Speaker: Novruz Mammadov appeals to President of Azerbaijan to be removed from PM's position

Speaker: Novruz Mammadov appeals to President of Azerbaijan to be removed from PM's position

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov appealed to President Ilham Aliyev to be removed from his position, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov announced at the plenary meeting on Oct. 8, Trend said.

The speaker wished Novruz Mammadov good health, expressed appreciation for the work he did on this post.

Novruz Mammadov was appointed prime minister in April 2018.

News.Az

News.Az