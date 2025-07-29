Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis meets Brazil's Chamber of Deputies President

+ ↺ − 16 px

During her working visit to Switzerland, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, met with Hugo Motta, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

They noted that, despite the geographical distance, there are ample opportunities to deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation. The year 2023 marked the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Brazil, and strong ties have been forged not only at the state level but also between the two parliaments, News.Az reports.

Both Speakers agreed that the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament offers an excellent platform to exchange views on issues of common interest. They underscored the importance of parliamentary cooperation within such international forums and praised the active collaboration between their respective parliamentary friendship groups, which broadens interparliamentary engagement.

The conversation turned to climate diplomacy, with Motta announcing that COP30 will be hosted by Brazil. Gafarova highlighted Azerbaijan’s successful organization of COP29 and recalled the satisfaction expressed by the Brazilian delegation regarding Azerbaijan’s hospitality and the high level of event organization. They also reviewed the Parliamentary Meeting held on the sidelines of COP29 - an event that facilitated the exchange of experiences and laid the groundwork for future collaboration at COP30.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on additional matters of shared interest.

News.Az