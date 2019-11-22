Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament attends IPA CIS anniversary session

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by the Speaker of Milli Majlis (Parliament) Ogtay Asadov has attended the 50th session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) in St. Petersburg.

In her opening remarks, Chair of the IPA CIS, Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko congratulated the participants on the remarkable anniversary and wished the session success.

The agenda of the session included a draft Perspective Plan of Model Lawmaking in the CIS for 2020-2022, a model law on environmental damage assessment, recommendations related to the organization of national environmental safety centers and a model law on notarial acts in electronic form during cross-border information exchange.

News.Az

