Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament sends congratulatory letter to Turkish counterpart

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova on Friday sent a letter of congratulations to Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop on the occasion of the Republic Day, the parliament’s press service told News.Az.

Gafarova congratulated Mustafa Sentop and Turkish deputies, as well as the fraternal people of Turkey, on the 98th anniversary of the establishment of Turkey. The speaker expressed her wishes for continued prosperity, progress, peace and well-being.

Gafarova also expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, which has passed the test of time, will continue to grow stronger, becoming a guarantee of security, peace and stability in the region.

News.Az