Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis attends IPA CIS Council’s meeting

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has participated in the meeting of the Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) in Saint Petersburg, the Russian Federation, News.Az reports. 

The meeting featured discussions on a number of organizational issues and adopted relevant decisions.


