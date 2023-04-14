Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis attends IPA CIS Council’s meeting
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has participated in the meeting of the Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) in Saint Petersburg, the Russian Federation, News.Az reports.
The meeting featured discussions on a number of organizational issues and adopted relevant decisions.