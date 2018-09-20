Speaker of Bulgaria's National Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Bulgaria's National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva has arrived in Baku to attend a meeting marking the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament, AzerTag reports.

She was met by Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

