Yandex metrika counter

Speaker of Indonesian Regional Representative Council arrives in Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Speaker of Indonesian Regional Representative Council arrives in Azerbaijan

Speaker of the Indonesian Regional Representative Council Oesman Sapta has arrived in Baku to attend centennial celebrations of the parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, he was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of Milli Majlis Valeh Alasgarov and other officials.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      