Speaker of Kuwait National Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan

Speaker of the Kuwait National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim has arrived in Baku to attend celebrations of the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament, AzVision.az reeports.

He was welcomed by First Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

