Speaker of Lebanese Parliament to visit Azerbaijan

The speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri has received an invitation to visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs that Speaker Nabih Berri met with Azerbaijani Ambassador Agasalim Shukurov, who had invited Berri to his country on behalf of Azerbaijan's prime minister Novruz Mammadov.

The sides also discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations.

