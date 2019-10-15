Speaker of Republic of Korea National Assembly embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan

Speaker of Republic of Korea National Assembly embarks on official visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Moon Hee-sang has arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit, AzerTag reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Moon Hee-sang was met by the first deputy chairman of Azerbaijan’s parliament Ziyafat Asgarov and other officials.

News.Az

News.Az