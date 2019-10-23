Speaker Ogtay Asadov attends Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Chairman of Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov has attended the enthronement ceremony of Japan`s new Emperor Naruhito, which was attended by around 2,000 dignitaries from some 180 countries and regions, AZERTAC reported.

The delegation included MP Khanlar Fatiyev and other officials. Azerbaijani charge d'affaires in Japan Farid Talibov was also present at the event.

“Having previously succeeded to the imperial throne in accordance with the Constitution of Japan and the Special Measures Law on the Imperial House Law. I now … proclaim my enthronement to those at home and abroad,” Naruhito declared at the enthronement ceremony.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered congratulations in response to the emperor’s speech. He then led the guests in a banzai salute before the emperor and empress exited the chamber.

Naruhito, 59, officially began his reign in May, after his father Emperor Akihito became the first monarch to abdicate the throne in more than 200 years.

Speaker Ogtay Asadov also attended an official banquet hosted by Japan's Emperor and Empress for international royalty.

News.Az

