Special attention focused on restoring economic links in South Caucasus, says Moscow

Special attention is focused on restoring trade, economic and transport links in the South Caucasus, the spokesperson for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said at a briefing on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Zakharova noted that Russia is taking every step to strengthen stability and establish peaceful life in the region.

“Now special attention is focused on restoring and developing trade, economic and transport links in the region,” she added.

