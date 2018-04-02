Special educational institutions start acceptance of documents
The special educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan that are preparing military personnel began the acceptance of documents.
The documents are accepted from the 1st to the 30th of April, the Ministry of Defense reports.
Detailed information on the rules for admission can be obtained from the official website of the Ministry of Defense.
