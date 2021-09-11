Yandex metrika counter

Special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan to hold exercises in Baku

  • Politics
  • Share
Special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan to hold exercises in Baku

Starting from September 12, the “Three Brothers-2021” Joint International Exercises of the Special Forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan will be held in Baku for the first time, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The main objective of the joint exercises is to improve the interoperability of the Special Forces Units of friendly and partner countries during combat operations, prepare for operations in peacetime and wartime, exchange knowledge and experience.

The “Three Brothers - 2021" International Exercises will last until September 20.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      