Special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan to hold exercises in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starting from September 12, the “Three Brothers-2021” Joint International Exercises of the Special Forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan will be held in Baku for the first time, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The main objective of the joint exercises is to improve the interoperability of the Special Forces Units of friendly and partner countries during combat operations, prepare for operations in peacetime and wartime, exchange knowledge and experience.

The “Three Brothers - 2021" International Exercises will last until September 20.

News.Az