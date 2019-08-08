Special forces soldier killed during Kyrgyz ex-Head's mansion storm

+ ↺ − 16 px

One special forces soldier died in a clash with supporters of former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev. The silovik got a gunshot wound in the chest and died in the hospital, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health reports. In total, 36 people were injured during skirmishes. At least three buses with special forces left for Koy-Tash, after which the security forces undertake a new assault on the Atambayev’s residence, 24.kg writes.

One of the supporters showed the April TV channel cameraman a gun loaded with live ammunition. The State Committee for National Security of the Republic (GKNB) has previously stated that the special forces use only rubber bullets. It is well known that there is shooting from both sides.

First, the special forces were sidelined out of the residence. Former chief of the president’s apparatus Farid Niyazov said that the people would decide what to do with the fighters. The Web faced a video of two young commandos captured. The State Committee for National Security asserts that the detention of commandos is fake.

During the battles, the former head of the State Committee for National Security, Abdil Segizbaev, got a hip injury. Another 15 security officers received gunshot wounds, closed craniocerebral injuries, and concussions of the brain. The injured are hospitalized at the Bishkek Research Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics, at the Chui Regional Joint Hospital and the National Hospital.

According to 24.kg, cars with supporters of Atambayev leave various regions for Koy-Tash.

Bishkek is calm, the city hall reports. President Sooronbay Jeenbekov is in Bishkek and planning to hold a meeting of the Security Council on August 8.

News.Az

