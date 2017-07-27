Special operation in Zagatala and Balaken: Helicopters invloved

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 25-26, in Balakan and Zagatala regions, comprehensive operational and investigative and preventive measures with the participation of employees of the relevant structures of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and servicemen of the State Border Service (SBS) were taken to combat illicit traficking in narcotic drugs.

According to Oxu.Az, a joint report of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Fire Service reported that as a result of operations involving helicopters of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, facts of cultivation of drug-containing plants in cultivated areas have been established. Based on these facts, 26,660 cannabis busins ​​with a total mass of 26 tons 685 kg, dried marijuana weighing 23 kg, were found and seized.

According to the revealed facts, criminal cases were launched. The necessary operational and investigative measures are being carried out.

Suspected of committing these crimes, 3 people were detained and transferred to the investigation.

The necessary measures against illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs are continuing.

News.Az

