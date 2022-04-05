Special opportunities for Azerbaijani tourists in Cappadocia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cappadocia is one of the world’s most unusual places that leave every visitor speechless. The view of rock formations carved from volcanic ash has turned Turkiye’s this part into a favorite tourist destination.

Hot Air Balloon Ride

Hot air balloon rides are the best way to see the amazing rocky landscapes of Cappadocia. At the first light of the rising sun, nearly two hundreds of hot air balloons also rise, creating an incredible view over Cappadocia. Hot air balloon rides start in the morning and last from 1 to 1.5 hours.

Trip planning

Dorak Holding, a Turkish-based prestigious travel and leisure company, is the best choice for a trip to Cappadocia. Sacred House, DoubleTree by Hilton Avanos – Cappadocia, Uchisar Kaya Hotel, and Goreme Kaya Hotel owned by Dorak Holding are ideal choices for accommodation in Cappadocia. Dorak Holding will make your trip unique and amazing. By contacting the company, you can both plan your trip and have a good time by booking one of the hotels. For more information, please visit http://www.doraksales.com/.

Mysterious Sacred House

First of all, it is recommended to choose accommodation for your trip to Cappadocia. Sacred House Hotel is located on one of the narrow streets in Urgup town. This 250-year-old Greek mansion has 22 rooms and seems to be specially designed for a historical movie.

The library of ancient furniture and philosophers of the world, statues, columns, a wine cellar, an underground spa and pool, a lobby, a winter garden, fireplaces, and candlesticks create the atmosphere of a medieval castle. The hotel offers five room types.

The hotel does not allow guests with kids. There is no TV in hotel rooms, but they are equipped with a wireless internet network. In addition to bedrooms and bathrooms, the hotel rooms also have guest rooms with fireplaces.

There are two Archangel King Suites in the hotel: the incredible design and the view from the windows are fit for a king!

For more information, please visit sacredhouse.com.tr

To take a walk

The stunning landscape of Cappadocia was formed by eroded hardened volcanic ash rock formations. Booking walking, horse or quad bike tours are the best options to closely watch this incredibleness. One of the numerous famous tours is to experience the carved houses in rock in Pigeon Valley (Güvercinlik Vadisi), known for its cone-shaped rock formations. Guests are also recommended to visit Love Valley and Balidere Valley.

To rewind the clock

Rocks carved in solid tuff mass create a unique look. The most famous of them are two castles: Uchhisar, 60 meters high, full of passages, and Ortahisar, a monolith of about 100 meters above the village of the same name. The Goreme National Park, which is inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, is among the must-see sites in Cappadocia.

For modernity lovers

DoubleTree by Hilton Avanos – Cappadocia, located in the center of Cappadocia with huge valleys and ‘fairy chimneys’ in Avanos, Nevsehir, welcomes guests with a high level of comfort, modern architecture, and quality.

There is a flat-screen TV, minibar, tea and coffee making machines, free bathroom accessories, spacious and comfortable beds, luxury bedding, guest rooms with anti-allergic pillows, a fully equipped business center, and bright meeting rooms intended for business trips, indoor and outdoor pools in the SPA and health center, a Turkish bath and sauna, a gym equipped with Precor brand equipment in the hotel. A hotel restaurant offers beautiful tastes and a culturally rich menu. In the hotel, there is a luxurious lobby offering hot and cold drinks for guests.

Life in the rocks

To fully experience the spirit of Cappadocia, it is worth staying at Uchisar Kaya Hotel, the world’s first carved rock hotel. Uchisar Kaya Hotel which breathes new life into Cappadocia was formed from the rocks of Pigeon Valley after four years of well-planned construction. Well-performed workmanship and detailed carving make the hotel very special. The protection of natural and historical textures was ensured during the construction work.

Located in the center of Cappadocia, Göreme Kaya brings comfort to its guests with its arched rooms made of natural rock and stone. The interior of the hotel, which offers a view of Pigeon Valley and the unique beauty of Cappadocia on its terrace, is well-designed. Goreme Kaya, the first boutique rock hotel in the region, promises unforgettable moments to its guests with 32 standard stone rooms, 13 cave rooms, 6 deluxe cave rooms, and 4 luxury cave rooms.

Don't miss the opportunity to travel to Cappadocia!

News.Az