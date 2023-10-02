Special purpose communication network starts operating in Khankendi and newly liberated territories of Garabagh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan has promptly set up and put into operation a TETRA radio communication network to ensure reliable management of state agencies and exchange of information in Khankendi, as well as Aghdara and Khojaly districts, News.Az reports.

Preparatory work for the establishment of AzStateNet network is currently underway in the region.

The State Service of Special Communication and Information Security, guided by the decrees and orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continues to provide state agencies with uninterrupted and secure special-purpose communication.

News.Az