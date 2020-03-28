Special quarantine regime toughened in Azerbaijan from today

+ ↺ − 16 px

Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, the special quarantine regime on the territory of Azerbaijan will be tightened starting from March 29, APA reports citing the information disseminated by the Operative Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan on March 27.

The special quarantine regime on the country’s territory will be tightened beginning from 00:00 a.m. on March 29.

The inter-regional and inter-city movement of transport facilities has been fully suspended for the period of special quarantine regime except for special purpose vehicles including the vehicles for emergency medical aid, life saving and survival, rescue, agricultural and social service purposes, as well as cargo carrying trucks. The transport facilities can freely move within the boundaries of Baku and Sumgait cities and Absheron region.

News.Az

News.Az