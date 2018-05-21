Special Working Group on Caspian legal status to convene in Astana

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov, the head of the Special Working Group from Azerbaijani side, is visiting Astana.

The next meeting of the Special Working Group of the Caspian littoral states on the preparation of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers will be held in Astana, Kazakhstan, on May 21-24, 2018, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

During the meeting, it is also planned to discuss other documents relating to the Fifth Summit of the Heads of States of the Caspian littoral states, along with the draft Convention.

It is also planned to hold bilateral political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

News.Az

