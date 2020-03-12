Specialists from Germany to help with rail line to Gabala

Specialists from Germany to help with rail line to Gabala

German specialists have been invited to Azerbaijan in connection with the Lyaki-Gabala railway construction project.

ABC.AZ reports that the progress of works on the implementation of the Lyaki-Gabala single-line railway project was discussed at Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY). The meeting was attended by representatives of companies and specialists involved in the project.

At the meeting, it was noted that the project, being realized at the expense of state budget financing, began in 2018.

Important work has been carried out on the roadbed and above-ground construction of the railroad, and the construction of bridges. With the purpose to toughen control over the quality of construction work, ADY invited specialists from Germany. Within the independent audit, the German specialists will get acquainted with the construction of the project's roadbed.

The presentation on the implementation of Lyaki-Gabala rail project was conducted at the meeting.

